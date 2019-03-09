Labrador flight costs 'outrageous' for touring musicians, says singer

While booking flights for a tour of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, Irish Descendants frontman Con O'Brien says he got quite a shock.

"I usually get a shock going to Labrador. We go up there every year with our Christmas tour, so we're used to the heavy prices," he said.

"But I'm booking these tickets — they came in at 1,800-and-some-odd dollars a ticket, which is outrageous."

In total, O'Brien said, the cost for three people to fly Air Canada from St. John's to Goose Bay, on to Wabush, and back — with just a carry-on bag and an instrument each — came to $5,525.07.

I can fly the band from here to the Northwest Territories cheaper than I can fly the band from here to Goose Bay. - Con O'Brien

O'Brien said it's the most expensive flights he's ever seen while touring.

"I've never seen anything like it before. We just flew — four of us went to Alberta and the tickets were a little over $800 each," he said.

"This time, you're talking about a thousand dollars, per person, extra.… Over the years I've done a fine lot of travelling on planes going a lot longer distances. I can fly the band from here to the Northwest Territories cheaper than I can fly the band from here to Goose Bay."

Outrageous is right! Flights for our family from Alberta to Labrador cost more than a full vacation to Hawaii! But you know.... our family doesn’t live in Hawaii.... —@tiffontherun

O'Brien said there are plenty of opportunities for musicians to perform in Labrador, but the "extreme" cost of travel is prohibitive. Even for a well-known band like the Irish Descendants, it's a gamble to perform in the Big Land.

"For us to go up there and do those two shows, we have to sell them out to break even," he said.

"You do it because the fans up there are so gracious and they come out and support it, but without that, you'd never be able to do it."

O'Brien tweeted his bill for airfare on Thursday and said he heard that return flights to Australia would be cheaper than flying to Labrador from Newfoundland. But he said there he also heard the struggles of those who are forced to fly to the island.

"People are telling me … $4,000 to fly your family down [to Newfoundland] because your child needs care at the hospital," said O'Brien.

"We'll go up there, and the people will come out to the shows, and we'll survive, but it must be really, really tough on the people."

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/PCoppositionNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PCoppositionNL</a>. Instead of asking a stupid question about the issue of ice on the Labrador ferry crossing, why not ask why a flight from Wabush to St. John's cost close to $2000 return. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@ChrisLabCity

The even more puzzling thing for O'Brien is that the flights to Labrador always seem to be full.

"There's two airlines going up there and they seem to have fairly busy routes, and for us to be having to pay that kind of money seems to be a bit of a gouge, if you ask me."

Variety of factors influence cost

In a statement to CBC News, an Air Canada spokesperson said each market is different, but fares fluctuate for a variety of reasons, like supply and demand, fuel prices, competition, how far in advance one books and local fees and taxes.

The spokesperson said operating in more remote areas costs the airline more money, and the smaller planes that service smaller communities come with a higher per-seat operating cost, as costs are spread over fewer passengers.

"Pricing is dynamic and we constantly monitor market conditions and make adjustments on an ongoing basis to remain competitive in every market we serve as we are aware of the importance of the service we provide to travelers," the statement read.

When CBC News searched for flights along the same route as O'Brien's during the first week of April, Air Canada flights cost $1,115.79 per person, while Provincial Airlines fares were slightly higher at $1,145.92.

Provincial Airlines did not respond to CBC's request for an interview.

