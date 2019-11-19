Art gallery sending artist from the Rock to the Emerald Isle

Philippa Jones, executive director of Eastern Edge Gallery in St. John's, says a partnership between Ireland and Newfoundland and Labrador could benefit the province's art community. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

A St. John's art gallery will be sending an artist to Ireland and welcoming one in return — and it's all thanks to its new studio space.

Philippa Jones, the gallery's executive director of Eastern Edge Gallery, says a partnership between the gallery and Donegal art company Artlink began earlier this year, when some of Artlink's members came to St. John's for an art conference.

"They were wandering around trying to figure out … where the art centres were," Jones said. "And they dropped into Eastern Edge and we said 'hi' and from there we just formed a really great partnership."

A recent Eastern Edge expansion gives the gallery the room to do projects like an international residency exchange with Artlink, she said.

As part of this partnership, Eastern Edge will send one artist from Newfoundland and Labrador to Donegal, about 220 kilometres north of Dublin, for a four-week residency in their own studio. The residency is self-directed, meaning it's up to the artist what they want to do. The artist will also receive 6,000 Euros, nearly $9,000 Cdn, for fees including travel and living costs.

An artist from Ireland will also come to Newfoundland and Labrador, and work in residency at Eastern Edge.

Jones said the residency is a great opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador to establish itself on the international art map.

"We have a really unique, vibrant arts community with a lot of independent artists making a living and a life here enriching the culture," Jones said.

"It also then gives the opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador artists to travel to Ireland and, in the same vein, see how their art industry works and runs. But also make work over there, make connections, form friendships."

Strengthening relations with Ireland

With WestJet cancelling its direct flights between St. John's and Dublin last year, Jones says she hopes the art connection between the two countries can carry over to the runway.

"There's a history of an extremely strong relationship already between Ireland and Newfoundland and Labrador," Jones said.

"It would definitely be advantageous and make everyone's life easier if the direct flights were returned. Taking 24 hours to get to Donegal is not going to be as much fun or as easy for our artists when they have to go directly."