IOC mum on report that Rio Tinto may spin off company

The Iron Ore Co. of Canada is not commenting on a new report that its majority owner — mining giant Rio Tinto — is considering listing IOC on the Toronto Stock Exchange, just a few months after the end of a strike at its western Labrador mine.

The Reuters wire service quoted unnamed "banking and industry sources" in a report Thursday that suggested Rio Tinto was hoping to take advantage of healthy prices in the iron ore market.

The main entrance to the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City. (John Gaudi/CBC)

"Iron ore, which accounts for most of Rio's profit and is used in making steel, has provided healthy margins for years but the outlook is uncertain as major buyer China is expected increasingly to rely on recycling rather than importing raw material," Reuters reported.

IOC referred a CBC query for comment to Rio Tinto. Matthew Klar, chief advisor for media relations for Canada and the Americas, said Rio Tinto is "declining to comment."

Reuters reported that Rio Tinto — the No. 2 publicly traded mining company in the world — had an eye on IOC for a listing on the Toronto exchange "as part of its ongoing work to hold only its best assets."

Strike ended in spring

Rio Tinto reached a deal with striking IOC workers in Labrador City in May, in a labour dispute that saw defiant workers reject a tentative deal a month earlier.

About 1,300 workers spent about two months on the picket line.

Rio Tinto, which bought a controlling stake IOC in 2000, has been tempted to sell off those assets in the past. In 2012, it launched a plan to sell off IOC but later abandoned it after finding insufficient interest from private equity firms.

Thursday's report from Reuters noted that IOC had revenues of $1.9 billion in 2017. IOC's minority owners are Mitsubishi Corp. and the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.

