IOC says employees who leave Lab West must self-isolate for 2 weeks — unpaid

IOC employees who are returning to Labrador West from any other part of the province must self-isolate for 14 days.

That's according to an email from the company COO Chantal Lavoie to workers outlining the new regulations sent on Thursday.

Those employees who are not currently in Lab West will be paid for their 14 days of self-isolation.

However, those who leave the region after April 16 will not be paid for the two-week isolation period upon their return.

Essential travel, including medical, for example, may be subject to exceptions to have their isolation compensated.

"You should discuss this with a member of the Occupational Health team," the email said.

Labrador West leaders have already been pushing for Labrador to require self-isolation for people visiting from the island portion of the province and beyond.

"The Newfoundland & Labrador government has advised residents to avoid all non-essential travel until further notice. We believe this action from IOC will further support the government's directive," the email said.

CBC requested an interview with Lavoie to speak about the new policy. A spokesperson said he would look into that request.