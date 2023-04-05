Steelworkers, IOC ratify new collective agreement in Labrador City

Over 86 per cent of steelworkers at the Iron Ore Company of Canada in Labrador City and Sept-Îles voted to ratify a new collective agreement on Tuesday night. (CBC)

The Iron Ore Company of Canada and steelworkers in Labrador City and Sept-Îles have ratified a new collective agreement Tuesday, which will deliver higher wages, enhanced pension language and improved benefits to over 2,000 employees.

Over 86 per cent of workers represented by United Steelworkers Union Locals 5795, 6731 and 9344 voted to ratify the agreement, which came after five months of negotiation, according to a news release.

"We are pleased that the new collective bargaining agreements have been ratified by our employees," IOC president and CEO Mike McCann said in the release. "This ensures we can support our people — and demonstrates what we can achieve when an organization works openly and honestly with employees' union representatives."

It's welcomed news for USU Local 5795 president Mike Furlong told CBC Radio Wednesday, who said he was hoping his members would accept the latest offer.

"The numbers were a lot higher than what I was expecting, but just shows that we did get what the membership was looking for," he said.

The agreement is a great step forward for workers, Furlong said, adding they had to make no concessions to get a deal done. Improvements to benefits and pension language are especially important, he added, saying workers took important steps to protect and ensure prosperity in the future.

"You always need to try to secure as much as you can in order to safeguard your future," Furlong said.

"I'm very proud of our membership for focusing on those benefits. For recognizing it doesn't matter what demographic [you are] ... everybody has recognized how important their health is, and that we need to make some movements within the benefits in order to secure our health and future."