Investigations launched by school district and RCMP after mid-year exams compromised

Students at Exploits Valley High in Grand Falls-Windsor have until Friday to come forward to administration about their possible involvement in accessing or viewing advanced copies of mid-year exams in which the school says were made available to some students through unauthorized entry to the school.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District and Grand Fall-Windsor RCMP confirmed Wednesday evening they have launched separate but related investigations into the matter.

According to a statement from the NLESD, Exploits Valley High administration became aware last week that there had been recent unauthorized entry to the school and access to a number of mid-year exams.

The NLESD said it has now confirmed that a number of mid-year exams at Exploits Valley High have been 'compromised' at all grade levels.

The board is asking for students to self-report their involvement in viewing or accessing the exams by 3 p.m. on Friday to avoid what the board calls academic prejudice. The statement didn't clarify what that means.

"At this point in time, for these students only, consideration is being given to declaring the completed mid-year exam void and making arrangements for an alternate means of assessment. This will be determined upon further analysis, at a later date," the NLESD said.

Meanwhile Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP says an investigation is open on the matter, but at this point no charges have been laid.

Correcting of mid-year exams will continue, with the school carefully reviewing the results and following up with families and students, where necessary, the NLESD said.

