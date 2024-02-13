Inuit Valentine's cards connecting culture, humour to modern day art 

An Inuk from Makkovik is showcasing Inuit culture and humour this Valentine's Day after creating her own set of Valentine's cards — some for children and others that are very much only for adults.

Andrea Andersen currently lives in Iqaluit. She wanted something more culturally appropriate for her daughter to hand out at school. Andersen said she saw non-Indigenous people creating their own cards and decided to give it a try, focusing on Inuit culture.

"All things that we do on a daily basis, throughout different seasons and the culture, but with a little fun twist on it to brighten someone's day," she said.

Andersen created her first 30 Valentine's Cards in 2023, and created nine unique designs this year in sets of 18 cards each. Andersen hopes it showcases Inuit humour.

"The most famous one that I get the most feedback on, it's a card with an Inuk, he has the little sunglasses on, but there's no other things on his face. And it says 'I love how you have all your teeth,'" Andresen said. "And a lot of people really enjoy that one."

Andrea Andersen has created her own Valentine's Day cards inspired by her Inuit culture. Some are for all ages, while others are for adults. (Andrea Andersen/Facebook)

Some have unique sayings, including:

"I'd buy you a bingo card."

"How juicy are your berries?

"I'd jig you any day."

"Ulu be mine?"

"I think everyone really enjoys them. I haven't had anyone who did not give a giggle or a smile or a great laugh when reading the card," Andersen said.

Andersen says she thinks it's important for Inuit artists to take back the market from large, non-Indigenous corporations.

"We should be taking up this space and there are a lot of people who have that keen eye for design and have gone or have training in some sort of graphic design that are Indigenous," Andersen said. "Put a more cultural specific lens on those types of things."

Andersen has partnered with a flower shop in Iqaluit to have her Inuit cards handed out instead of the generic ones with Valentine's Day flowers. She hopes to expand to flower shops in Labrador next year.