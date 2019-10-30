Return of international flights has St. John's airport CEO optimistic for holiday season

International flights will return to St. John's International Airport on Nov. 30. (CBC)

International passenger flights will return to St. John's International Airport starting Nov. 30, federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday.

Peter Avery, CEO of the St. John's International Airport Authority, said Canada's vaccine rollout has travellers more comfortable with flying again, and the airport expects to see an increase in travellers over the holiday season this year.

"The fact that now everyone who gets on a plane in Canada has to be doubly vaccinated, fully vaccinated is bolstering confidence in the travelling public," Avery told CBC Radio's On The Go on Tuesday.

In pre-pandemic times, international flights made up only about 10 per cent of the airport's traffic, said Avery — but those international flights "mean a lot more to the business community and the province at large."

A media release from Alghabra's office said the return of international flights is possible because the federal government's vaccine travel requirements will be fully phased in by Nov. 30.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday the resumption of international travel to St. John's, along with seven other Canadian airports. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Alghabra said having more airports accept international flights will let travellers access more regional airports for their international travels this winter and support the federal government's border reopening plans. St. John's airport is among eight Canadian airports that will reopen to international passenger travel, joining 10 airports that already do.

While Avery said no routes have been confirmed yet, he hopes to have some sun destination traffic back, like pre-pandemic connections to Florida with WestJet, and said Tuesday's announcement is a good first step for the resumption of direct flights to Europe.

Peter Avery, CEO of the St. John's International Airport Authority, says he's hopeful for the return of direct flights to the U.S. and Europe. (CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador