Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Return of international flights has St. John's airport CEO optimistic for holiday season

Federal transportation minister Omar Alghabra says eight more airports across Canada will reopen to international flights in line with vaccine requirements for travellers.

St. John's among 8 airports across Canada to have international travel resume at end of November

William Ping · CBC News ·
International flights will return to St. John's International Airport on Nov. 30. (CBC)

International passenger flights will return to St. John's International Airport starting Nov. 30, federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday.

Peter Avery, CEO of the St. John's International Airport Authority, said Canada's vaccine rollout has travellers more comfortable with flying again, and the airport expects to see an increase in travellers over the holiday season this year.

"The fact that now everyone who gets on a plane in Canada has to be doubly vaccinated, fully vaccinated is bolstering confidence in the travelling public," Avery told CBC Radio's On The Go on Tuesday.

In pre-pandemic times, international flights made up only about 10 per cent of the airport's traffic, said Avery — but those international flights "mean a lot more to the business community and the province at large."

A media release from Alghabra's office said the return of international flights is possible because the federal government's vaccine travel requirements will be fully phased in by Nov. 30. 

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday the resumption of international travel to St. John's, along with seven other Canadian airports. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Alghabra said having more airports accept international flights will let travellers access more regional airports for their international travels this winter and support the federal government's border reopening plans. St. John's airport is among eight Canadian airports that will reopen to international passenger travel, joining 10 airports that already do.

While Avery said no routes have been confirmed yet, he hopes to have some sun destination traffic back, like pre-pandemic connections to Florida with WestJet, and said Tuesday's announcement is a good first step for the resumption of direct flights to Europe. 

Peter Avery, CEO of the St. John's International Airport Authority, says he's hopeful for the return of direct flights to the U.S. and Europe. (CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

William Ping

Journalist

William Ping is a newsreader and journalist with CBC at its bureau in St. John's.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now