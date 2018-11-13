'Revenge porn' legislation being introduced to N.L.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government wants to bring in a law to protect victims who have intimate images shared without their consent.

Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons will introduce the Act Respecting the Protection of Intimate Images.

It will be add legal options for people who have had private, sensitive images — often referred to as "revenge porn" — of them shared without their knowledge or permission, to pursue the case in civil court.

Intimate images are ones that depict nudity or sexual activity captured with consent, and where the person in the photo has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

For example, a person takes may allow intimate images to be taken of them in order to share them for personal use with a partner or otherwise limited number of people.

Law will hopefully be deterrent: Parsons

"The impact of the non-consensual sharing of intimate images can last a lifetime and the damage to the victim can be immeasurable," Parsons said in a media release.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons will introduce the act in the House of Assembly. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"This legislation will give power back to victims, hold people accountable for their actions and hopefully deter this negative behaviour in others."

The Liberal government will bring the act into the House of Assembly, where it will go through a vote and reading process before being enacted.

