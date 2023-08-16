Internet for Labrador's north coast set to cost $10M more than planned 

Connecting Labrador's six north coast communities to high-speed internet will now cost $10 million more than initially planned.

On Tuesday, MP Yvonne Jones said the cost had grown to $32 million, up from $22 million in funding announced in 2022 for Bell to bring high-speed internet to more than 1,000 people in Nain, Natuashish, Hopedale, Makkovik, Postville and Rigolet.

"There has been a number of factors that have contributed to the cost, including the cost incurred within the supply chain to source the materials, along with some other additional work that needed to be completed in terms of the backbone network within the region," said Jones, who said the federal government will provide the additional $10 million.

Jones said the cost has gone up because of supply chain delays, increased transportation costs and replacement of aging technology that wasn't initially forecast.

Barry Andersen, AngajukKak, or mayor, of Makkovik said the internet project is "long overdue."

"We've been operating on a very poor system," he said.

Makkovik AngajukKak Barry Andersen says high-speed internet will need to be affordable for people on the north coast. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Makkovik doesn't have wireless cell service, and it's difficult to do video or online calls on the town office's internet, Andersen said.

"It's a lot of money to spend, I know, but I think after it's done, hopefully it will be an improvement to what we have now and also with the mobility cellphone service that's going to come with it too," Andersen said.

Andersen said the cost of internet packages will need to be affordable, as the cost of living is high on the north coast.

About 400 people live in Makkovik. Andersen says he wants to see more updates on how the installation of the new high-speed internet and cell service is going. (Holly Andersen/CBC)

"In order for this system to work, we have to have rates that are not outrageously high, comparable to other centres around the country, I would say, probably even less, to offset some of the other high costs that we have to deal with," Andersen said.

He said he still has questions over the infrastructure required to run the system and on when the fibre internet will be up and running.

"If they're telling us these high-speed internet is coming, when will it be? Will it be next year or the year after or 2030 when they're talking timelines?"

Fibre-optic cable chosen for long-term reliability: Jones

At the announcement, Jones said the Nunatsiavut government studied the options and chose fibre-optics over satellite, and she said packages are being designed for Nunatsiavut members that will be more affordable than the monthly fee for a standard Starlink dish.

"The packages have been designed in a way that allows people to access minimum data, mini mobile service, up to a maximum service, therefore they can choose plans based on what their need is," Jones said.

Single people and seniors will be able to choose a package for as low as $50 a month. Families can choose a higher package.

Online, Bell currently advertises packages of $105 a month, $130 a month, and $145 a month, with some packages having signing credits.

CBC News asked Jones for an interview on affordability and completion timelines but didn't receive an answer before publication.