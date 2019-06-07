Marine Atlantic passengers can sail 'n' surf across the Gulf thanks to new Wi-Fi program

Marine Atlantic passengers travelling between Port aux Basques and North Sydney will now be able to surf as they sail, thanks to a pilot project introducing free Wi-Fi on the ferry crossing the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

"Most people expect to have Wi-Fi available right now in 2019. So that's why we want to move forward now," Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer told CBC's Newfoundland Morning.

The Wi-Fi will supports browsing of all sorts, but downloading and streaming videos will be blocked. That's because that sort of activity sucks up a lot of bandwidth and would dampen the signal for other passengers, Mercer said.

Marine Atlantic will watch to see if the signal dips when there are hundreds of passengers on board in the peak summer season.

The 'net news comes as a result of upgrades the Crown corporation made to cell towers in southwestern Newfoundland and Cape Breton, in cooperation with Bell Aliant, he said.

Darrell Mercer is a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The signal will of course be weaker the further the vessel sails from the towers, but Mercer says they're hoping it'll hold up for the entire crossing.

"We know there's still going to be some challenges. Hence the reason we're classifying this as a pilot project for customers," he said.

Passengers on the Argentia route will have Wi-Fi when they're in range of the newly upgraded towers, but it likely won't hold up for the entire crossing, he said.

Cruise ships have it, why not ferries?

Mercer said Marine Atlantic customers have been asking for Wi-Fi for a while now, with some wondering why cruise ships have it while Marine Atlantic ferries did not.

One big reason for that discrepancy is that cruise ships normally charge their passengers to use their wireless networks.

"And of course the cruise ship industry, they're a multi-billion dollar industry," he said. "Whereas Marine Atlantic, we provide a public service and we don't want to pass those customer costs on to our customers."

Marine Atlantic will ask customers for feedback on their Wi-Fi experiment and will assess its success at the end of the summer, Mercer said.

"We'll take some lessons learned through the process and make some improvements during the off season."

