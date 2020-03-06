Departure of international student sign of a broken system, says consultant

Ederson Villamizar's dance aerobics classic at Memorial University's Field House drew crowds.

Energetic and outgoing, Villamizar sweated it out as he finished his master's degree in geophysics and then tried to land a job so he could lay down roots.

But on Thursday, the native of Venezuela got on a plane and flew out of here with new hopes of starting his professional life in Montreal — something he was unable to do in St. John's.

"I was like, 'Well, I guess I have to give up this and go somewhere else.' I honestly don't want to," said Villamizar.

Getting it together

This province has a shrinking population, and the story of talent leaving for the prospects of employment on the mainland is a familiar one.

Consultant Mike Clair, however, says Villamizar's story shows the labour market matching system is broken.

"I don't think that system is working very well in this province because I'm always hearing about highly skilled people who can't find work," said Clair, retired from MUN's Harris Centre, which studies population trends.

To illustrate his point, Clair cited the stat that the province only retains about 1 in 6 international students who graduate from post-secondary.

Perhaps ironically, that statistic is from a 2018 study out of the University of Western Ontario that found international students were more likely to stay in Atlantic Canada – the stat Clair mentioned is in fact an improvement for a province that's struggled with keeping people from leaving.

"In my personal experience, and I've met many international students, the great majority of them would prefer to stay in the province after graduation. What they're looking for is a job," he said.

Canadian experience

The big disadvantage for international students is that unlike people born in Canada, many of them do not have what Clair calls "Canadian experience," which automatically disqualifies them in the eyes of certain potential employers.

"And yet these people will move to Ontario or Alberta and be able to find a job there without Canadian experience," he said.

Clair said he's not sure what the answer is for fixing things. All he knows is that "people are not connecting the dots."

We need to attract more immigrants, No. 1, but we need to retain them. - Paul Preston

The CEO for the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Technology and Innovation (NATI) says he sees the problem — and his industry is trying to overcome it.

"We have more jobs than we can find," said Paul Preston.

Preston says when he hears stories like Villamizar's, he thinks there's a lot more that needs to be done as a community.

"We need to attract more immigrants, No. 1, but we need to retain them," he said, while pointing out that because of demographics, thousands of people are exiting this province's workforce each year.

Talking fixes

Preston has suggestions. He said companies should consider how they recruit and take a look at people with different backgrounds and skill sets.

He said NATI's members need diversity because of the nature of the work they do. Because of this, some companies have started internal academies that hire people and train them for the specific skill sets they might need.

"We're trying to lead the way to make sure we're addressing the skill mismatch," said Preston.

The St John's Board of Trade is also trying to match talent with prospective employers through its Connector Program which focuses on professional networking.

"We meet with highly skilled individuals at a post-secondary level and we connect them with our members. It happens on a daily basis," said Brendan Hagerty, the board's manager of business solutions

Hagerty said he meets about 20 people a week and so far 200 people have landed jobs with help from the program.

Acting CEO Rhonda Tulk-Lane says the program breaks down barriers for people looking get into the workforce.

"You move here. You're alone. You just don't know. You've got to find the grocery store. You have to find a doctor. You need all these resources and the community is really coming together to ensure that we've got the infrastructure to support this," she said.

Tulk-Lane said while momentum for change is building, it needs to continue.

"It's going to take a community to keep people here and retain them."

