International food market gets a second location in St. John's

Rambutan — a spiky-looking tropical fruit — and makdous — eggplant stuffed with walnuts, red pepper and garlic — are just some of the colourful flavours available for tasting at Andaluzia Market, an international food market in St. John's.

Some three years after opening, Mohamed Kasmi welcomed customers to a second location Tuesday, on O'Leary Avenue. Twenty minutes after opening, the store was already full of shoppers.

"Without my loyal customers, I wouldn't be here opening that bigger location," Kasmi told CBC News on Tuesday.

It's not the first time Andaluzia Market has undergone expansion. Last year, the original Peet Street location was moved to another place in the building, from 800 to 1,500 square feet, because of demand from customers, said Kasmi. They often ask him for products that are missing from the store, and he does his best to deliver.

"If my customers are happy, I'm happy too," he said.

Andaluzia Market sells Indian, Middle Eastern, Iranian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and African products, said Kasmi. He plans to add Afghan and Ukrainian foods to the roster in the new store, which also has a butcher shop and fish depot.

The Peet Street location will continue to operate, with a focus on Asian foods, he said.

"I see all international communities in my store. Like, whenever I chat with them, I see that they are coming from different parts of the world," said Kasmi.

"I see a lot of demand also from local Newfoundlanders as well. They like to come and try some sweets and try some stuff that they used to have when they are travelling."

But while there's demand for international treats, it's not all that simple to bring in the products.

In the summer, the shipments are steady, but in the winter, storms make it challenging to get the goods into Newfoundland, said Kasmi. Shipping costs have also increased around 50 per cent since he started in 2020, he said. However, it's something everyone in the province deals with, so he's not deterred.

"I don't know what's next, actually, to be honest," said Kasmi. He wants to focus on making the new store succeed, he said, and he hopes to have another grand opening in the next few years.

With files from Martin Jones.