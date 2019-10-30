Passenger pronounced dead after international flight makes emergency landing in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the chief medical officer are investigating the death of a man from London.
A passenger on a flight from New York to London was pronounced dead after an emergency landing in St. John's on Tuesday.
Const. James Cadigan of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said a man from London was pronounced dead shortly after the landing, around 4 p.m.
The police and the chief medical examiner are investigating, said Cadigan.