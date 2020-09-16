Opposition parties, Independents shave 1 month off Liberals' spending bill

The bill designed to keep the financial wheels of the provincial government churning is not yet a done deal, but the Opposition parties and two Independent MHAs have scored a partial victory in the process, one that seemingly quiets any chatter about an imminent provincial election.

Debate continues this week in the House of Assembly on the Liberals' interim supply bill, which allows government money to keep flowing, ahead of a formal budget being passed.

For example, the bill would include funds to ensure workers are paid and the province to meet other financial obligations.

Late Tuesday night, the PCs, NDP and two Independent MHAs scored a political victory by passing an amendment making the interim supply bill for two months, instead of the three months the Liberals wanted.

The PCs and NDP had originally balked at the three-month proposal.

"We've been accommodating within reason … but to be asking for three months right now is overreaching," PC leader Ches Crosbie said earlier this week.

"Three months is a large blank cheque."

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady announced last week a budget would be presented Sept. 30. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

That measure doesn't mean the entire interim supply bill has passed because other parts of the legislation must be voted on individually.

But the Tuesday night vote on the amendment underscores that the Liberal minority government needs votes from across the aisles in order to get bills passed.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady has said a budget will be presented on Sept. 30. The interim supply bill must be approved before that.

Budgets are usually announced in the spring, but the pandemic disrupted that financial schedule, and in March the Opposition parties supported a six-month $4.6-billion interim supply bill.

Election speculation cools

The NDP had expressed concerns that a three-month supply bill would give the Liberals an opportunity to call a general election this fall.

On Tuesday, before the vote on the bill's amendment, both Coady and PC MHA Tony Wakeham said neither party wants an election right now.

The supply bill was debated for a few hours on Wednesday morning ahead of Question Period, which gets underway at 2 p.m.

