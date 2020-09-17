House of Assembly adjourns until budget day after passing interim supply

The House of Assembly is closed until Sept. 30, when the governing Liberals will introduce their first budget since Premier Andrew Furey took the reins.

This short sitting was dedicated to dealing with an interim supply bill to keep the government going in the absence of a budget.

While the Liberals took heat from opposition parties over asking for a three-month supply bill, the bill passed on Thursday evening with amendments.

It's not clear what all the amendments are, but the final total was for $1.04 billion, lower than the $1.56 billion initially stated.

Opposition Leader Ches Crosbie, and NDP Leader Alison Coffin were among the voices to take issue with the length of the supply bill this week. Some members accused the Liberals of preparing for an election by shoring up spending for three months.

Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady said that wasn't the intention behind the ask, and that three months was a normal amount of time for an interim supply, but said the government did need to be prepared for the event that its budget could fail at the end of this month and voters would head to the polls.

The budget will be introduced on Sept. 30, and debate will follow.

