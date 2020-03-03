See augmented reality in action with St. John's tech company

It's an app for designing and fixing circuit boards. What's so cool about that? Just watch.

The young team behind InspectAR has built something incredible, using two key pieces of technology: computer vision, and augmented reality.

But when it came time to build their big idea, they bypassed Silicon Valley to join the tech rush in Silicon Harbour … otherwise known as St. John's.

Like what you see? The CBCNL YouTube channel is packed with videos about the amazing things happening in the local tech scene. Check it out here, and if it computes, hit the red Subscribe button.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador