See augmented reality in action with St. John's tech company
It's an app for designing and fixing circuit boards. What's so cool about that? Just watch. The young team behind InspectAR have built something incredible, and they're bypassing Silicon Valley to join the rush of tech companies setting up shop in St. John's.
InspectAR was founded by Memorial University grads and funded by Silicon Valley investors
The young team behind InspectAR has built something incredible, using two key pieces of technology: computer vision, and augmented reality.
But when it came time to build their big idea, they bypassed Silicon Valley to join the tech rush in Silicon Harbour … otherwise known as St. John's.
