A 20-year labour of love: Meet the couple behind Newfoundland's insectarium

A converted dairy barn alongside the Humber River is the last place you'd expect to find an emperor scorpion or an owl butterfly, but for the past 20 years locals and tourists alike have flocked to that very spot to experience to see those creatures and many more at the Newfoundland Insectarium.

Once you're in the insectarium's front doors, it doesn't take long to run into owners Lloyd and Sandy Hollett. For the past two decades the husband-and-wife duo have spent every day of the summer there working together. Sandy manages the gift shop, and Lloyd handles everything else.

Interpreter Mark Murdoch shows off one of the Insectarium's many six-legged critters. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

"I always knew [Lloyd] had an interest in insects. It was a dream of his, and I didn't want to stop him," said Sandy Hollett.

"So, if it was his dream, I was behind him 100 per cent and I would help him in any way I could."

The only insectarium east of Montreal

The idea of starting the first and only insectarium east of Montreal may sound daunting, but for the Holletts it just made sense.

In a previous life, Lloyd Hollett was employed by the province's Department of Forestry, where he developed spray programs to get rid of pests like spruce budworm — a stark contrast to the work he does now.

The Newfoundland Insectarium's unique building has become a landmark tourist destination on the west coast. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

"I got asked to do a few talks at school with my bugs, and that proved so popular that I used to spend a few weeks every year in winter going around and doing schools over the island," he said.

"From there, someone kind of threw out the idea, 'Well, why don't you start an insectarium?'"

Success based on people, not profit

Hollett credits Georges Brossard, entomologist and founder of the Montreal Insectarium, with helping to guide him in the early days of business. But it took years before he and his then-business partner Gary Holloway were finally able to open their doors.

By that time, it was fall 1998, and most of the tourists for the year were long gone.

The Butterfly House is one of the Insectarium's top attractions, with hundreds of tropical butterflies. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

"For the first few years of the insectarium we thought, 'Oh my god, what did we do?'" he said with a laugh. There's about $18,000 worth of butterflies alone every season, he added.

"We struggled with this place.… And really, you only got June, July and August to make it or break it."

Two decades on, the Holletts have found a formula for success — one that, according to them, has a lot more to do with people than profit.

"We've watched a lot of kids grow up over the years and now they're coming in brining in their own children, which is fantastic, and we love to see them coming," said Sandy Hollett.

"We have a break in the winter where we're closed and then in the spring they come back again and we see how much they've grown. We've made a lot of friends here."

The Intsectarium's newest exhibit features thousands of leafcutter ants from Trinidad. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

Just as the insectarium has grown, so has the Hollett family. With a new grandson living in a different province, opening up their summers for travel may sound like a sweet proposition, but both Lloyd and Sandy say they're not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

"I'd like to be here at least another five years, but we need someone special to take over the business," said Lloyd.

"We like the insects, but for us it's the people. It really is a labour of love."

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador