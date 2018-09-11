Muskrat Falls inquiry to kick off Monday in Goose Bay

The highly anticipated public inquiry into the controversial Muskrat Falls project will commence with two weeks of hearings in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday, Sept. 17.

Reporters were given a clearer picture of how the probe will unfold during a briefing Tuesday from commissioner Richard LeBlanc and inquiry co-counsels Kate O`Brien and Barry Learmonth.

The first phase of the inquiry will focus on the period before Muskrat Falls was officially sanctioned in late 2012. It`s expected to conclude in December.

The initial witnesses will look at the history of cost overruns on major projects, the history of the Churchill River, and the river's links to aboriginal groups in Quebec and Labrador.

The co-counsels for the Muskrat Falls public inquiry are Kate O'Brien (left) and Barry Learmonth. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall will be among the first to testify, while accounting firm Grant Thornton is expected to release a forensic and investigative audit of the decision to sanction Muskrat Falls.

Millions of documents

Learmonth said the inquiry has received roughly 2.5 million documents from sources such as the provincial government, Nalcor Energy and some big players like project manager SNC Lavalin and Astaldi Canada, who has the main construction contract for the project.

"The parties have been very co-ooperatiive in providing us with documents," said Learmonth.

"It's a big undertaking. We would certainly not be able to start the inquiry next week if any of the parties had put up roadblock."

There will be roughly 100 hearing days, with the second phase commencing in February. That phase will focus on the construction phase and look at why the project is so far over budget and behind schedule.

While transparency is one of the guiding principles of the inquiry, not all the testimony and documentation will be made public, said O`Brien.

The hearing room for the Muskrat Falls public inquiry is located in the Beothuk Building in St. John's. But the inquiry will begin with two weeks of hearing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, on the doorsteps of the controversial project. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"Transparency in this case is going to have to be balanced with some of the competing interests, chief among them being commercial sensitivity. The commissioner has been very clear right from the start, he's not going to put anything out there that could hurt the financial position of the province, or do damage to any of the other parties," she said.

Roughly 100 witnesses will provide information to the inquiry, including former PC premiers Danny Williams and Kathy Dunderdale, and former Nalcor CEO Ed Martin.

Hearings will continue until next August with a final report, including recommendations, due on Dec. 31, 2019.

