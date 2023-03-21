Inquiry into treatment of Innu children in care postponed after death in community

The Inquiry Respecting the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System has been postponed following the death of an elder in Sheshatshiu this week.

The inquiry had begun community meetings this week at the youth centre in Sheshatshiu. A post on the inquiry's Facebook page Wednesday said meetings were being postponed out of respect for the grieving process of those affected and the community as a whole.

When the inquiry resumes, the focus will be on community meetings. Any Innu with experiences to share are welcome, commission chair James Igloliorte said on Tuesday.

"We're trying to allow people to be on the same level as the commissioners are, to feel a sense of belonging to the group, allowing them to express what they've experienced," said Igloliorte this week.

"Anyone who feels that they have a life experience to share with us, that they'd like to talk about, even their opinions about the child protection system, what they've seen or experienced, we're happy to receive it."

The inquiry's three commissioners are investigating systemic issues with the child protection system and will make recommendations to improve the system.

Chairs form a circle at the Sheshatshiu Youth Centre so people can share their experiences in a comfortable way. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Innu support and mental health workers will be on hand during the inquiry, Igloliorte said.

"Anybody who's been through a traumatic experience or lifelong experience of trauma or even specific cases will be triggered by what's being discussed," Igloliorte said. "It's vitally important that we appreciate that does happen and that we have mental health service supports here."

The inquiry opened with a history of the Innu and testimony from Innu elders from both Sheshatshiu and Natuashish in February. Meetings are set to be held in Natuashish the week of April 24.

