Innu students in Labrador head back to school with teacher void

As Innu students in Labrador head back to school this week, the school board is still trying to recruit teachers.

The Innu school board needs to fill 13 positions in Natuashish and six positions in Sheshatshiu. A mix of primary, elementary, high school and instructional resource teachers are needed.

"It's challenging because we have one school on the north coast. It's more remote," said Rena Penashue, assistant director of human resources.

"We are having difficulties competing with other northern communities that are offering a lot more incentives and benefits."

Funding is a challenge as well, Penashue said, but they're "getting through it" by increasing incentives for teaching staff.

Rewarding experience, board says

The board offers travel allowance, isolation allowance and a retention bonus to teachers.

"For a person coming straight from school, it's a good way to build a financial nest for them."

But Penashue said the real draw is the exposure of Innu culture and tradition.

"It's not about the amenities in life, it's about the value and what you get out of it. You're exposed to the Innu culture and tradition. That exposure in itself is rewarding for people."

Penashue said she is optimistic the positions will be filled in the coming weeks.

Students will still attend school, despite the teacher shortage. The board plans to combine classes and reorganize teachers and classroom assistants until more teachers are hired.

