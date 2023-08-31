Innu schools near fully staffed, with teachers from around the world filling important roles

The staff room of the school in Natuashish will be full to start this school year, with a mix of people from all ages and parts of the world.

Teachers flew in last week from parts of Newfoundland and countries as far away as India to get acquainted, or reacquainted, with the community.

The school — run by the Innu school board in a remote part of northern Labrador — has done a good job recruiting and retaining talent, said Rena Penashue, Mamu Tshishkutamashutau Innu Education's human resources director.

"This year we are going in with pretty much a full slate," Penashue said. "We're still looking for some specialty positions, like phys ed."

The Innu Nation and Mamu Tshishkutamashutau Innu Education took over the education system in Sheshatshiu and Natuashish in 2009. Last year, the schools graduated a record 34 students, exceeding the total number of graduates over the 50 years the province and churches ran the education system.

Penashue is expecting another strong year in 2023-24. with 18 kids set to graduate if all goes well.

"We're pretty optimistic," she said. "We've got a very diverse school staff. I'm thinking we're going to have another rewarding school year."

The Sheshatshiu school is also well staffed to start this year, with only a couple of vacancies due to maternity leaves, Penashue said.

Diverse staff excited for new year

Diem Lam Vu, originally from Vietnam and living in Toronto, was one of the teachers looking forward to landing back in Natuashish for another school year.

"When I was recruited I thought I would just go for one year to learn about the First Nation's culture. I felt really privileged to be able to join the school," she said. "And then here I am, in my third year. It was the kids. It was the land. It was the people of Natuashish."

For a retired teacher who loves new adventures and new experiences, this is a great place to look to. - Alfreda Penney

Lam Vu said her connection to the community took her by surprise, and helped her in ways she didn't expect.

"The land helped me to find my identity and heal me in a way that I didn't expect. As an Asian, I really embraced communal living. To me it's like a fish back to a pond."

Syeda Talath came to Newfoundland and Labrador five years ago to earn a master's degree at Memorial University. While in St. John's, she was presented with an opportunity to teach in Natuashish.

"I just grabbed it. I did not give a second thought about it," she said. "I still really enjoy it."

Talath said she was drawn in by the chance to work in a small community, and the way of life has kept her coming back.

"I'm well known in the community right now," she said, chuckling. "That gives me my personal identity, and as a teacher I'm really proud of that."

Tips for northern living

Alfreda Penney retired from teaching six years ago but was tempted to take a job in Natuashish. She wanted to travel and see new places, and Natuashish was like nothing she'd experienced before.

"We did it and we loved it," she said. "Being in Natuashish of course is a whole new experience, but for a retired teacher who loves new adventures and new experiences, this is a great place to look to."

Penney has some advice for anyone considering snapping up the final positions available in the Innu schools: first, consider the location of the community. It's a dream for some who enjoy an outdoor lifestyle, but less appealing for those who can't stand being cut off from the outside world.

"Living in isolation is totally different than living anywhere else," she said.

Second, be open to new experiences.

"You're going into a new culture so you definitely have to be prepared to be open and to learn," she added. "If you go in with the attitude that you're here to get to know everybody and be part of the community, then you'll have a good experience."

And third, don't overpack, because the travel isn't easy.

"Be prepared to be stuck in the airport," she said. "Someone needs to tell you that you can go three to four days [without a flight]."