Fire at Innu Nation main office in Sheshatshiu extinguished

A large fire at the Innu Nation office in Sheshatshiu has been put out. (Regan Burden/CBC)

A large fire at the Innu Nation's main office in Sheshatshiu that burned for nearly an hour has been extinguished.

The blaze was contained by the Sheshatshiu Fire Department with aid from the North West River Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 8 p.m.

A firefighter on the scene told CBC News the hot spots were mostly out and a crew was remaining on the scene to continue to douse the area.

The Sheshatshiu Fire Department said the call came in shortly after 6 p.m. and there is no indication yet of what caused the blaze.

One end of the building, which was under construction as part of renovations, is significantly burned while the other section remains partially intact. The renovations were set to be completed by August.

The fire confined to much of the building which was under renovation. (Submitted by Evelyn Lidd)

Donna Paddon, who handles communications for Innu Nation, told CBC News she doesn't believe anybody was inside when the fire started.

"It's an empty building essentially that's being renovated," Paddon said.

A firefighter told CBC News there was only construction materials and a photocopy machine inside.

