Innu Nation elects Simon Pokue as grand chief, unseating Etienne Rich

The Innu Nation has a new grand chief, deputy grand chief and new board members.

The Innu Nation has elected a new grand chief, deputy grand chief and board of directors.

Simon Pokue has been elected as the organization's newest grand chief, unseating Etienne Rich, who had held the position since 2020.

Pokue has a long candidacy history with Innu Nation: he ran in the 2012 general election, losing by only 99 votes. He's also a former chief of the Mushuau Innu First Nation and sat on council.

Christopher Rich, who previously sat on Sheshatshiu's board of directors, is the new deputy grand chief.

Shirley Penashue and Seraphine Rich are new names on the Sheshatshiu board of directors, with Agathe Pone — a board member of 15 years — retaining her seat. Of the male seats, Gervais Penashue and Clarence Snow are newcomers while Pien Selma won back his seat.

Natuashish stuck with all previous members of the board, with Katie Pasteen, Virginia Collins, Nora Pasteen, Clarence Nui, Leon Tshakapesh and Peter Pasteen elected for another term.

All elected members assumed their duties as of Tuesday's announcement.

