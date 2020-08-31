Innu Nation prioritizing election reform after man dies following apparent campaign party

Following the death of a man who had apparently just attended a campaign party, newly elected Innu Nation Grand Chief Etienne Rich is looking to strengthen and streamline election rules in Natuashish and Sheshatshiu to prevent candidates from influencing voters with alcohol, drugs or money.

On Aug 13 — the day before the Innu Nation election — Ryan Nuke, 26, was killed after reportedly leaving a campaign party offering free alcohol to guests. He was hit by a vehicle while walking along Route 520, outside Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

A number of people on social media have accused the grand chief's campaign team of throwing that party.

"I'm aware that's what people are saying," said Rich, when asked to respond to those allegations on CBC's Labrador Morning.

"Some people got together, held a party, with alcohol involved.… I didn't attend that party. And I never organized or hosted a party outside of reserve," he said.

I want to see a clean campaign. - Etinne Rich

Rich said he campaigned by going door to door and holding alcohol-free community barbecues.

"I really didn't know that someone arranged a party … in Goose Bay," he said.

Election bribery not new

Election bribery has been happening in Labrador Innu communities "for quite some time," according to Rich, who says, less than three weeks on the job, he's already met with the deputy grand chief and the chiefs of Sheshatshiu and Natuashish on the issue.

"These are the things that we need to change in our community — for both our communities, actually," he said.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Etienne Rich says defining an election code is a top priority for elected officials. (CBC)

"I want to see a clean campaign and I support that."

Rich says the top priority at the next Innu Nation board meeting is to discuss election reform and look at combining any draft election codes from Innu Nation, Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation and Mushuau Innu First Nation to create a set of standardized campaigning rules across all three Labrador Innu organizations.

"These are things that … we really want to move forward really fast," he said, mentioning the possibility of having an update at the next annual general meeting or calling a separate community meeting to discuss progress.

Family looking for justice

Nuke's family hopes his death puts pressure on elected leaders to enforce stronger campaign rules.

The family of the late Ryan Nuke are looking for answers about the 26-year-old's death. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Family members say it's vital to find out whether the campaign party contributed to their loved one's death, that any candidate involved should be held responsible, and that the biggest change will come from penalizing anyone who has done wrong.

The RCMP is investigating. No charges have been laid.

