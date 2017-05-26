Bridge-naming ceremony postponed as Innu Nation plans protest

The provincial government has postponed a ceremony to unveil a new name for a bridge over the Trans-Labrador Highway, just a few hours before the event was to get underway.

The bridge, about 75 kilometres south of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was set to be known as the Leslie S. Chubbs Memorial Bridge.

The postponment of Tuesday's event came as plans for a protest ramped up Tuesday morning ahead of the event, which was supposed to start at 2 p.m.

"Innu Nation has a right to be consulted. This needs to be recognized and supported," read a tweet by Innu Nation, just minutes after government announced the event wouldn't happen.

To name something on Innu lands/territory is being disrespectful to my grandparent's territory.​​​​ - Jack Penashue, on Facbeook

"When will government learn that they can't make plans for Innu land and expect Innu to sit back!"

Late Monday night, Jack Penashue — a longtime Innu rights activist and executive director of the Charles J. Andrew Youth Treatment Centre — said on Facebook that there should have been consultations on the name of the bridge.

"I for one am not supportive of this naming of a bridge … on Innu land. I have nothing against Mr. Chubbs, and his family. I'm sure he was a [decent] and hard-working man. But to name something on Innu lands/territory is being disrespectful to my grandparent's territory," he wrote.

Penashue helped spearhead the protest, confirming earlier Monday "it's a go" and that people would depart around noon.

The ceremony was postponed directly due to that criticism raised by the Innu nation, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Works confirmed to CBC.

The department will review the concerns before rescheduling the event.

"Mr. Chubbs was a longtime, dedicated department employee and an advocate for transportation in Labrador who helped plan and construct the Trans-Labrador Highway," reads a statement from government.

Chubbs died in 2009 at the age of 54, according to his obituary.