Bridge-naming ceremony postponed as Innu Nation plans protest
Government-organized event was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday
The provincial government has postponed a ceremony to unveil a new name for a bridge over the Trans-Labrador Highway, just a few hours before the event was to get underway.
The bridge, about 75 kilometres south of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was set to be known as the Leslie S. Chubbs Memorial Bridge.
The postponment of Tuesday's event came as plans for a protest ramped up Tuesday morning ahead of the event, which was supposed to start at 2 p.m.
"Innu Nation has a right to be consulted. This needs to be recognized and supported," read a tweet by Innu Nation, just minutes after government announced the event wouldn't happen.
To name something on Innu lands/territory is being disrespectful to my grandparent's territory.- Jack Penashue, on Facbeook
"When will government learn that they can't make plans for Innu land and expect Innu to sit back!"
Late Monday night, Jack Penashue — a longtime Innu rights activist and executive director of the Charles J. Andrew Youth Treatment Centre — said on Facebook that there should have been consultations on the name of the bridge.
"I for one am not supportive of this naming of a bridge … on Innu land. I have nothing against Mr. Chubbs, and his family. I'm sure he was a [decent] and hard-working man. But to name something on Innu lands/territory is being disrespectful to my grandparent's territory," he wrote.
Penashue helped spearhead the protest, confirming earlier Monday "it's a go" and that people would depart around noon.
The ceremony was postponed directly due to that criticism raised by the Innu nation, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Works confirmed to CBC.
The department will review the concerns before rescheduling the event.
"Mr. Chubbs was a longtime, dedicated department employee and an advocate for transportation in Labrador who helped plan and construct the Trans-Labrador Highway," reads a statement from government.
Chubbs died in 2009 at the age of 54, according to his obituary.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story said Leslie Chubbs died in 2012 at the age of 81. The bridge was to be named after Leslie Chubbs Jr., who died in 2009 at the age of 54.Sep 03, 2019 12:56 PM NT