Inquiry into treatment of Innu children in care resumes in Natuashish with community meetings 

The inquiry into the treatment of Innu in Newfoundland and Labrador's child protection system resumes Monday with community meetings in Natuashish.

The Mushuau Innu Healing Lodge is set up with chairs and spruce boughs for the three commissioners to listen to anyone who would like to share their experience.

"We've always said it's important for people to be heard, voices to be heard, and so that is what my hope is, that people will come and share their stories," said commissioner Anastasia Qupee.

The week will start with an open house on Monday morning, before community statement gathering begins Monday afternoon until Friday afternoon. People can share in community meetings or in private to the commissioners.

The inquiry's three commissioners are investigating systemic issues with the child protection system and will make recommendations to improve the system.

The Inquiry Respecting the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System began in Sheshatshiu with opening statements and testimony about history of the Innu late last month. Then community meetings in Sheshatshiu were cut short due to sudden deaths in the community.

Innu support and mental health workers are going to be on hand at the healing lodge in Natuashish.

"The healing support services are from the community and we have our healing support coordinator travelling with us as well," Qupee said.

Translation services are also going to be available so people can speak in English or in Innu-aimun.

