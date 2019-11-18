Inquiry into Innu children in care, delayed for 2 years, still months away: premier

Newfoundland and Labrador's premier says his government isn't to blame for a delay of more than two years in starting the inquiry into Innu children in care.

"[It's not] anything related to the province, I can assure you that," Dwight Ball said Monday, speaking to reporters outside the House of Assembly. The premier said it's taken time to get the federal government included.

"We wanted to see more federal government involvement and we've been able to do that. From the early days it was very little involvement from the federal government."

Ball said Ottawa has agreed to not just provide information but also resources to help the inquiry get started.

Inquiry announced in 2017

When the inquiry was announced in July 2017 the terms of reference were supposed to be set in just a few weeks and the inquiry could begin that September.

Both the province and the Innu Nation were on board, but convincing the federal government to fully participate took longer. Because it's the federal government that retains responsibility for Indigenous people, the Innu in particular wanted them to be fully involved.

Innu leaders would like to find a way to keep more children in their communities to help preserve their language and culture. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Ball said some practical decisions have been made; for example, people will be able to testify in Innu-aimun — the native language for most people in the communities of Natuashish and Sheshatshiu — but no decision has been made about whether the entire proceedings will have simultaneous translation.

"Now [what] it really comes down to is actually who leads the inquiry and those sorts of things," said Ball.

Ball said the person leading the inquiry needs to be acceptable to both the province and the Innu.

The inquiry is meant to offer recommendations to overhaul the child protection system in their communities.

Right now many children are taken, not only away from their parents, but away from their communities, and sent to live with families in Newfoundland.

Innu leaders have complained that it leaves Innu children without a sense of identity or belonging.

"We know they are losing their culture, their language, their identity when they are apprehended," said Natuashish Chief John Nui at the time the inquiry was announced.

"It's going to be a very difficult process for the parents and for the child to be connected again."

No firm start

There is still no firm start date for the inquiry.

"I could see this happening within the next few months," said Ball, noting the timing works out well.

The inquiry looking at the Muskrat Falls project is due to wrap at the end of December, and the Innu inquiry could make use of some of the same resources as it gets started.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons has said it would be very difficult for the province to have two inquiries running at the same time.

