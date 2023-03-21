Innu Inquiry resumes community meetings in Sheshatshiu

The inquiry into treatment of Innu children in care resumes in Sheshatshiu First Nation on Monday.

A week of community meetings are planned to allow commissioners to hear directly from Innu affected by the child protection system. The inquiry's three commissioners are investigating systemic issues with the child protection system and will make recommendations to improve the system.

The Inquiry into the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System began in February in Sheshatshiu with opening statements and testimony about the history of the Innu. Community meetings in Sheshatshiu were cut short due to sudden deaths in the community, but community meetings were held in Natuashish in April.

Commissioners James Igloliorte and Anastasia Qupee will be leading the meetings. In a Facebook post, the inquiry said Commissioner Mike Devine was not able to travel due to unexpected family circumstances.

People can testify in English or Innu-aimun as translation will be available. Innu Healing Services will be on site to offer support to any people sharing or listening.

Innu are encouraged to sign up to speak by contacting the community liaison, Nathan Penashue. Each day will begin at 10 a.m. AT with a prayer and moment of reflection by an Innu elder and end with a closing prayer. On Friday, a community feast will be served to all participants and community members.

If there's not enough time for all Innu who want to speak, the commissioners are set to return to Sheshatshiu as often as needed.

