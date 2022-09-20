'I didn't think I could do this': These 13 Innu grads celebrate their hard-won university diplomas

Alanis Andrew is one of 13 recent graduates of a teaching assistant program aiming to place Innu educators in Innu schools. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Alanis Andrew found herself struggling.

The mother of three young children was juggling parenting, working full time and attending her evening classes. Simply not being able to find a babysitter, at times, nearly brought down her plans, she says.

But earlier this month, Andrew took the stage to claim her diploma.

"I'm just really happy to say I'm graduating," Andrew said. "I feel relieved and accomplished.… I didn't think I could do this."

Andrew was among 13 Innu students, spread between Sheshatshiu and Natuashish, who completed a teaching assistant program through Nippissing University in Ontario.

Andrew called her diploma a "high honour," one that was hard-won.

She's not the only graduate who had to keep a few balls in the air. Ann Margaret Snow and Munik Aster could feel their nerves rising as they waited to be called onstage for their graduation ceremony on Sept. 9.

The two mothers say their new education means they can pass on cultural knowledge, language and mentorship to their children in a school setting.

From left, Andrew, Ann Margaret Snow and Munik Aster pose for a photo during their graduation ceremony on Sept. 9. (John Gaudi/CBC)

But their success wasn't without its challenges. Both left their families briefly, to study in North Bay, before the program relocated to Labrador.

It was also taught in English, their second language.

Even though the pair described the journey as frustrating and often exhausting, it was worth every second, they said.

"I'm so thankful that the students kept at it, kept coming at it.… That wasn't easy. A lot of these students are parents," said Kanani Davis, CEO of Mamu Tshishkutamashutau-Innu Education, the Innu school board.

Davis says the program's availability in Labrador cut down on the costs for students and made the diploma more accessible.

"Not a lot of families want to pick up and move," she said.

Davis called the graduation ceremony a "huge milestone," one that would place Innu educators inside Innu classrooms, rather than relying on outsiders.

Doing so, she says, reinforces Innu culture and offers children a solid vision for their futures.

"A lot of us don't see ourselves in big organizations.… This will be huge for the little ones," Davis said.

"They need role models in their communities."