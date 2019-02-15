Innu court interpreters underpaid, Sheshatshiu's justice co-ordinator says

With language cited as a big barrier facing Innu people that are going through the justice system in Labrador, the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation says keeping courtrooms staffed with Innu interpreters is no easy task.

"Right now, there are a lot of files of First Nation people from here, from Natuashish and Sheshatshiu," justice co-ordinator David Penashue said.

"We had some people that tried to apply for it but they are having a hard time. They [needed] a babysitter to work there."

The band is funded by the province to provide key justice positions for Innu people.

An hourly rate paid through the courthouse for an on-call interpreter is $45 per hour and includes transportation and meal costs. The permanent position, which the band has been unable to fill for over a year, pays $40,000 a year and doesn't include fuel or food.

Penashue said the amount of money the band receives to fund the programs was put in place as part of a pilot project and it hasn't changed since 2008.

He said the low salary provides no incentive for people to take on the role and that it simply isn't a competitive job package for potential applicants.

David Penashue is justice coordinator for the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

In order to fill the permanent position, applicants must undergo a background check, which isn't necessary for a worker who signs on for the on-call position.

"For them, if they call somebody, they don't screen them, they just take them," Penashue said.

Court left scrambling

Sometimes, as CBC has witnessed at recent matters, the court is often scrambling to find interpreters for matters that have been scheduled long in advance.

In one instance, a trial — which had already faced several delays — was further delayed after someone realized the interpreter was less familiar with the Innu dialect in Natuashish than in Sheshatshiu.

We told the province we need help here and they need to do something. - David Penashue

"I know that the court, they're frustrated also, with the situation," Penashue said. "I see sometimes a year, over a year [of delays] because of translating."

The issue isn't just with interpreters, Penashue said, salaries are also low for their parole worker, their victim service worker and the Sheshatshiu Innu liaison officer at the Labrador Correctional Centre.

The band has requested funding from the provincial government to bring salaries up to a more competitive level, around $70,000-80,000 a year, without success.

The Supreme courthouse in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"We have good workers, but they are asking for more," Penashue said. "We told the province we need help here and they need to do something."

The court currently does travel the north coast of Labrador, including Natuashish, on a circuit.

The Sheshatshiu First Nation has been requesting to be included in that circuit since 2013. Right now, anyone needing to attend a court matter has to travel 45 kilometres to Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

A table of Innu symbols laid out at a rare sentencing circle held in Sheshatshiu in 2016. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"That will help out also with translating stuff, right? To bring our court back in our community. Some people have no vehicle to go out there."

Government response

The provincial justice department said that an interview on this matter could not be accommodated, but did provide a brief statement.

Andrew Parsons is the current minister of justice and public safety for the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

"There are times when these courts experience challenges in finding skilled interpreters for a specific language," the statement read in part.

"In Labrador, the two levels of courts work with the Indigenous communities and organizations to identify interpreters in the region."