Inmate dead at Her Majesty's Penitentiary, but justice officials mum on details

Another inmate has died at Newfoundland and Labrador's largest prison, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

Department spokesperson Jeremy Reynolds told CBC News on Wednesday that officials were alerted to the death at Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Tuesday evening, but would not disclose any other details.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while next of kin are being notified and an investigation is underway," he said in an emailed statement.

"The department wishes to express sincere condolences to the person's family and friends as well as staff and inmates at Her Majesty's Penitentiary during this difficult time."

The St. John's penitentiary, which was built in the 1850s, has been the subject of repeated criticism for its aging infrastructure and a recent correctional officer shortage.

Four other inmates have died within its walls in recent years, three of them from suicide.

An independent review into custody deaths across the province, released in 2019, recommended the creation of mental health units at HMP.

CBC News has asked the department for further details on the nature of its investigation.