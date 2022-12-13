Hospitalizations and deaths climbing, as N.L. surpasses previous influenza peaks

According to Newfoundland and Labrador's latest weekly influenza report, the province recently recorded more confirmed cases in a single week than any previous report dating back to 2014.

Hospitalizations more than doubled in the Week 48 report published by the provincial government.

There were 62 hospitalizations and 12 admissions to ICU as of the latest update, which is accurate up to Dec. 3. The province posts weekly updates, though the data lags current circumstances by about one week.

The report also said five people have died so far this flu season, up from two in the previous week's report. There had been 218 confirmed cases of influenza as of the latest report.

This chart from the Department of Health and Community Services shows the increase in hospitalizations, total cases and deaths in Week 48, ending Dec. 3. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Influenza is continuing to spike earlier and harder than normal. For context, provincial government records show influenza usually peaks between the end of February and the middle of April, with anywhere from 40 to 140 confirmed cases in a week at the peak. According to the Week 48 report for this year, the province recorded 148 confirmed cases that week — higher than any peak on record dating back to 2011.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the province is testing more than usual and hospitalizations would be a better indicator of severity. On that front, the province is also peaking far earlier and well above the five-year average of pre-pandemic levels.

Newfoundland and Labrador is not alone, as every province and territory in Canada is dealing with sporadic, localized or widespread influenza outbreaks.

On the more positive side, emergency room visits due to influenza remained stable in Newfoundland and Labrador over Week 48 and calls to 811 HealthLine decreased over the reporting period, dropping from 500 in Week 47 to 400 in Week 48.

The next update is expected to be published on Friday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador