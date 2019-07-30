Man sent to hospital after industrial accident at Robin Hood Bay landfill in St. John's

A City of St. John's employee was taken to hospital as a precaution following an industrial accident at the Robin Hood Bay landfill in St. John's Tuesday morning, said a spokesperson for the city.

The landfill will be closed until further notice, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Service NL got a call to its occupational health and safety accident line about the incident at 9:45 a.m., said a spokesperson for the department.

Occupational health and safety officers responded immediately.

Officers from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and a crew from the St. John's Regional Fire Department were also on site.

Workers are turning most people away at the entrance, saying “we’ve had an accident at the landfill.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/lTUmSA9HQ5">pic.twitter.com/lTUmSA9HQ5</a> —@ryancookeNL

RNC Const. James Cadigan said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

