Man sent to hospital after industrial accident at Robin Hood Bay landfill in St. John's
He was sent to hospital as a precaution, said a City of St. John's spokesperson
A City of St. John's employee was taken to hospital as a precaution following an industrial accident at the Robin Hood Bay landfill in St. John's Tuesday morning, said a spokesperson for the city.
The landfill will be closed until further notice, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Service NL got a call to its occupational health and safety accident line about the incident at 9:45 a.m., said a spokesperson for the department.
Occupational health and safety officers responded immediately.
Officers from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and a crew from the St. John's Regional Fire Department were also on site.
Workers are turning most people away at the entrance, saying “we’ve had an accident at the landfill.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/lTUmSA9HQ5">pic.twitter.com/lTUmSA9HQ5</a>—@ryancookeNL
RNC Const. James Cadigan said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
