Elections NL failing to provide promised support for Indigenous voters, candidates say

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador says it needs new electoral boundaries finalized by early July, in order to have them in place for a fall vote. (CBC)

Two candidates in Labrador are disappointed that Election NL has reneged on a commitment to distribute material in Indigenous languages for voters who need them.

According to candidates, Bruce Chaulk, the chief electoral officer, had previously committed to having election materials, including ballots, translated into Newfoundland and Labrador's Indigenous languages, which include Inuttitut, Innu-aimun and Mi'kmaw.

"You can't promise one thing, and then all of a sudden say you're going to provide accommodation and then withdraw it back at such a late juncture," said Shannon Tobin, the PC candidate running in the central Labrador district Lake Melville.

The district includes the Innu community of Sheshatshiu. Tobin said residents there found out only recently that translated materials would no longer be provided, purportedly because it wouldn't fit within Elections NL's timeline.

Tobin said they've already seen issues arise from not having support for monolingual Indigenous voters, a difficulty compounded by the shift to mail-in voting that was called after an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus variant was confirmed on the eve of the scheduled Feb. 13 vote.

"It's very important that in this day and age, where we're trying to establish better relationships and better working relationships with our Indigenous groups, that we make sure to provide these services, to make sure that people have access and that all these barriers are taken down."

For many Labrador residents, Tobin said, this is not a new issue. According to the PC candidate, he has friends whose first language is an Indigenous language, and they've already seen issues at in-person polling stations where voters need translation services and where relying on a lone scrutineer to provide translated instructions.

Shannon Tobin is running for the Progressive Conservatives in Lake Melville. (Shannon Tobin/Facebook)

"When it comes to an election, we're trying to make sure that everybody's being able to access democracy," said Tobin. "And so making sure that you're able to express who you think is best there to represent you is a part of our democracy, it should be something that we always try to find accommodations as best we can."

CBC contacted Elections NL for clarification on the decision to not provide translated material.

Communications manager Adrienne Luther said that when the election moved to vote by mail, Chaulk sought translation assistance from their jurisdictional partners. However, the timeline for translations would not have met Elections NL's deadline for mailing out voting kits.

Luther said that Elections NL is committed to seeking translation services in Indigenous languages for future elections.

Chaulk, it was noted, would not be available for an interview on this issue.

Northern communities feeling excluded

Despite the claim that Elections NL did seek translation services, Patricia Johnson-Castle, the NDP candidate for Torngat Mountains, doesn't believe any effort was made.

Johnson-Castle, who is active on a number of regional Facebook groups, said that she hasn't seen any attempt by the government to reach out to individuals who could assist in translation.

New Democrat Patricia Johnson-Castle says people in coastal Labrador have become all too accustomed to finding workarounds to a lack of official support. (Patricia Johnson-Castle/Facebook)

Without that assistance, Johnson-Castle has taken matters into her own hands, sourcing translations for how to get mail-in ballots in both Inuktitut and Innu-aimon.

"I've been able to source translators in both Nain and Natuashish, so it's a bit of a 'where there's a will, there's a way' situation," she said. "So I don't really buy it when Elections NL says that they weren't able to do it, or weren't able to accommodate it."

"When you make an effort, usually people respond to that effort."

According to Johnson-Castle, people on the north coast are used to the province not providing support.

"There isn't a history of the province supporting people here — people are kind of used to a status quo that says if you need to fix something, you need to do it yourself. The province isn't going to do it for you."

When it comes to in-person voting, Johnson-Castle said that community support had been alleviating what she said has always been an underlying language barrier issue. Now, with the challenges of mail-in voting, she said that the government needs to fulfill its obligation to provide services.

Labrador's four districts include numerous Indigenous communities, including Nain. (Submitted by Deirdre Kohlmeister)

"I think that this [language barrier] has probably been a problem for a long time, but that because voting has happened in person people have been able to kind of work around it," said Johnson-Castle. "People who are bilingual can accompany people who are unilingual to the voting booth, oftentimes the people who work at a poll booth tend to be bilingual, and so can help people."

The exclusion of Indigenous voters, Johnson-Castle said, is a sign that the Elections Act needs to be modernized to accommodate voters who have always been there, but not necessarily heard.

"The fact that it's so difficult for people who are unilingual Indigenous-language speakers to receive services in their language speaks to regard that the provincial government has indeed for a lot of the Indigenous people here," said Johnson-Castle. "We have to fight tooth and nail for every service that we get from the provincial government."

Elections NL has set a deadline of Friday, March 12 for special ballot kits to be returned.

Labrador Morning 1:00:19 Natuashish Search Response, Concerns About Caribou Hunt, and Election Voting Translations COVAX recently made its first deliveries to to Ghana and the Ivory Coast, but Oxfam Canada says wealthy countries are still hoarding the global vaccine supply. We'll speak with Diana Sarosi from Oxfam Canada. A U.S. solution to health care spending in Newfoundland and Labrador. We hear from the CBC's Chris O'Neill-Yates about an American company that's been hired to find ways to cut health care costs in this province. We're all trying to find ways to spend the extra time on our hands since Covid has forced us all to slow down, and for Michael Terriak of Hopedale that means building an igloo. He joins us to talk about it. Mark Nui says he wonders why the Canadian Forces were not called in for the search of his son and niece last week. We hear from him. Election candidates are calling out Elections NL for not translating mail-in voting kits into languages other than English. We hear from Shannon Tobin and Patricia Johnson-Castle. NunatuKavut President Todd Russell joins us to talk about a group of Innu from Quebec apparently hunting in Labrador. We speak with a young Inuit woman from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, who has just published a colouring book dedicated to preserving Indigenous languages in a fun, creative way. Finally, we check in with the Toronto Star's Heather Scoffield for her take on how Canada's vaccination timetable will affect politics, the economic recovery, and the timing of a federal election. 1:00:19

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador