Furey announces nearly $1M to expand support for Indigenous tradespeople

From left to right, Premier Andrew Furey, Qalipu First Nation Chief Brendan Mitchell, Immigration, Population Growth and Skills Minister Gerry Byrne, Indigenous Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster and Miawpukek general manager Rod Jeddore attended the announcement. (Troy Tuner/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will spend nearly $1 million to boost support services for Indigenous tradespeople in the province.

Premier Andrew Furey said Thursday that in addition to the existing Office for Indigenous and Northern Skilled Trades in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the provincial government will open two new locations in St. John's and Corner Brook.

"We saw how successful it was in Labrador and want to replicate it for Indigenous peoples throughout the island," he said at a news conference announcing the money.

Furey said the initiative, which will cost $910,649, is part of "economic reconciliation" and a response to a need for in-person support services.

"This is about continuing to invest in Indigenous peoples with an interest in construction and the building trades, from choosing a trade to undergoing an apprenticeship to obtaining a red seal certification," he said.

If the offices are successful, Furey said, the provincial government may consider opening offices in other locations, like central Newfoundland.

477 clients so far

According to a government press release, the office is mandated to achieve 15 per cent Indigenous representation in building and construction trades in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Qalipu First Nation Chief Brendan Mitchell said the office represents a positive step forward for the relationship between the provincial government and Indigenous communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"This is an important day, an important announcement," he said.

Darrin King, executive director of Trades N.L., said the office helps clients access training, access placements, find jobs and join the appropriate union.

According to the press release, the office also promotes the hiring of Indigenous people and works with employers to establish targets for Indigenous employment.

King said the office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which opened in 2020, has about 477 registered clients and 90 have found jobs so far. He said 23 per cent of the office's clients are women.

Non-status Indigenous people will not have to show documentation in order to access support at the offices.

