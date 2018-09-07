Indigenous culture celebrated at MUN tent gathering in St. John's
Students invited to join drum circle, grab a bite and learn more from elders
In front of the clock tower on Memorial University's St. John's campus Friday, three tents stood tall welcoming Indigenous students and others back to school.
"Today we're having a tent gathering just to get everyone together to celebrate Indigenous culture," says fourth year business student Bryanna Brown.
"We're having food, duck chowder, duck corn chowder, and it's really good, it's awesome."
The event was organized by the Student Life Office at MUN, and Four Fires Catering supplied the food, which was quickly and enthusiastically devoured by dozens of university students.
"It makes people feel belonging, it makes people connect and engage and belong, which is kind of the three principles we wish to espouse during MUN welcome week," said Shannon Lewis-Simpson, with the Student Life Office.
In recent years, MUN's vice-president (academic) Noreen Golfman, says the university has been involved in efforts to grow the Indigenous population at Memorial.
She said today's event is a way to show that MUN welcomes all different cultures at the school.