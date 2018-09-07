Indigenous culture celebrated at MUN tent gathering in St. John's

In front of the clock tower on Memorial University's St. John's campus Friday, three tents stood tall welcoming Indigenous students and others back to school.

"Today we're having a tent gathering just to get everyone together to celebrate Indigenous culture," says fourth year business student Bryanna Brown.

"We're having food, duck chowder, duck corn chowder, and it's really good, it's awesome."

Several tipis were built on MUN's campus for the event. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The event was organized by the Student Life Office at MUN, and Four Fires Catering supplied the food, which was quickly and enthusiastically devoured by dozens of university students.

Students gather at the MUN tent gathering on Friday. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"It makes people feel belonging, it makes people connect and engage and belong, which is kind of the three principles we wish to espouse during MUN welcome week," said Shannon Lewis-Simpson, with the Student Life Office.

Students at the event were invited to participate in a traditional drum circle. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Memorial University student Regan Burden, a member of NunatuKavut from Port Hope Simpson, enjoys the sunshine. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

In recent years, MUN's vice-president (academic) Noreen Golfman, says the university has been involved in efforts to grow the Indigenous population at Memorial.

She said today's event is a way to show that MUN welcomes all different cultures at the school.