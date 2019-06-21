'Largest ever' sunrise ceremony in St. John's marks start of Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations

As the sun rose in St. John's Friday, people gathered in Bannerman Park to greet it, marking the start of events for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

More than 130 people showed up for the early morning celebration.

"I think this may be the largest sunrise ceremony we've ever had in the park," said Jenelle Duval, program co-ordinator at First Light, the St. John's Friendship Centre.

"We may need a bigger space," she added with a laugh.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is a day for all Canadians to celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

In Labrador, the Labrador Friendship Centre is hosting a day of activities in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, including traditional food, games and musical performances, taking place in the field across from the centre.

In Conne Rover, the Miawpukek First Nation's celebrations start at 11 a.m. at McDonald's beach.

Meanwhile, in St. John's, Duvall said the sunrise ceremony is just the first of the day's events.

"The sunrise ceremony is a way for people to gather in unity to honour the day and bring it in, in a good way," she said. "We gather together in a large circle and we pray together, we sing together."

There are other events across Newfoundland and Labrador throughout the day, including a flag-raising and eagle feather presentation with Premier Dwight Ball at RCMP headquarters, and the unveiling of a heart garden at Government House in St. John's.

Friday's events are just one element of National Indigenous Peoples Day; First Light has organized a full week of events, including a pow-wow dance on Thursday, as well as throat singing workshops, and drum teachings.

National Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Bannerman Park. <a href="https://t.co/DnOEHEFsf2">pic.twitter.com/DnOEHEFsf2</a> —@adamfwalsh

Duval said this year's celebrations are drawing the largest crowd ever.

"It shows the level of support that we have here in our urban community," she said. "We have a very large and growing urban Indigenous population and everyone that showed up today, they were from all nations, they were from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and we were all here together. It shows a huge level of support."

For Patty Maloney, a community outreach worker at the Labrador Friendship Centre, National Indigenous Peoples Day is a key way to show people the depths of Canada's cultures.

"It's important to recognize and honour the rich culture, the rich traditions that we have in our community," she said. "People can come out and they can see what's going on, they'll find out more about the different cultures. And sometimes people just need to see it and celebrate it."

There's a lot of pride in taking part in the celebrations, Maloney said.

"It's a sense of ownership, a sense of who you are, and getting to showcase who you are and where you come from."

