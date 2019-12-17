Male in custody after indirect threat against Springdale high school: RCMP

An indirect threat made against Indian River High School in Springdale has resulted in a male being taken into custody, according to police.

RCMP said it could not provide any more details at this time, but more information may be available later in the day.

"The school has resumed normal operations. We wish to thank our students, staff, and policing partners for their co-operation and attention during this matter," said the school via Twitter.

Police were at the school mid-Tuesday morning, after the school enacted what's called secure school protocol. That requires students to remain in place and no one is allowed inside the school during this time. That protocol was lifted at 11 a.m.

"Please note that all students are safe and under supervision of staff," read an earlier tweet issued by the school before the person was taken into custody.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador