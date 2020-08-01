A reunion on Indian Islands: A Land & Sea archival special

Close to 1000 people returned to the Indian Islands in the summer of 1988. People came from all across Canada, some seeing the island for the first time in 40 years. (CBC)

Before the summer of 1988, the Indian Islands off central Newfoundland had been quiet for some time. But for one weekend, the islands were the place to be.

Years of planning led to an emotional return for many, as close to 1,000 people made the trip home from all over Canada. Some hadn't returned since the 1940s, and were brought to tears stepping back toward where their homes once stood.

Even the fish seemed to be drawn to the island that weekend, with boats filled to the brim after a trip out on the water.

See more of the Indian Islands' reunion in this full-length Land & Sea archival special:

The weekend was spent making up for lost time with young and old, catching up after a long time apart.

It was a time of memories for those returning, and adventure for the younger generation getting to see where their parents grew up.

Mary Sheppard had lived on Indian Islands for decades. She made sure the trip back to the boat to leave was a long one.

"It's like we were all one big family," she said smiling.

