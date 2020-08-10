Man, woman 'staged' scene and fled after car crash: RCMP

Police say a man and a woman staged a car crash scene to make it look like one of the injured passengers — that they allegedly left behind after the incident — was the driver.

A 62-year-old man of Indian Bay and a 41-year-old Centreville woman are facing several charges, more than two months after the incident happened.

The RCMP says there was a single-vehicle rollover around 4 a.m. in Indian Bay on May 25.

When officers arrived, they found that one person had been ejected from the car, while another was trapped inside, according to a media release from the RCMP. The two had serious injuries, say police.

But police say they determined, only after a long investigation, that the 41-year-old woman was, in fact, the driver of the car. According to police, she left the scene after calling the 62-year-old man to pick her up before paramedics arrived at the crash site.

"The crash scene was allegedly staged … to portray one of the passengers of the car as being the driver. The two then departed the scene, left the injured passengers behind, and headed to a remote area," reads the media release issued Monday by the RCMP.

After the woman was home/in a house, and away from the crash scene, that's when the man called to report the crash.

Multiple charges

Both were arrested last week.

The woman is facing five charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm and public mischief.

The man is charged with public mischief and not assisting an injured person.

Both are due back in court, but it is not immediately clear when.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador