2 more confirmed cases of E. coli, says N.L. health department

The number of confirmed cases of E.coli in the province is now 24, an increase of two cases from Friday.

The Department of Health confirmed the uptick Monday morning.

On Friday, public health officials within the department, as well as the regional health authorities, said they were working with Service NL to investigate.

Memorial University had previously warned students about a spate of gastrointestinal illnesses reported on campus, and on Wednesday said 21 students with similar symptoms had been examined.

A spokesperson for MUN told CBC the self-serve salad bar was closed on the weekend as a preventive measure.

Aramark, the company that provides the food in the MUN dining hall, is now "now making salads behind the counter for students on request. Fewer people handling serving utensils was thought to be a prudent move," said a statement from MUN spokesperson Dave Sorenson.

"We've had no evidence presented that indicates the salad bar was responsible for the sick students."

Cases confirmed across Newfoundland

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the first known cases were reported in eastern Newfoundland — and some were students at Memorial University in St. John's — though she said it's not clear if that's where the outbreak began.

"The majority are concentrated in eastern [Newfoundland]. We do have cases in central and western," Fitzgerald said Friday afternoon.

When asked at that time if anyone has been hospitalized to treat their E. coli symptoms, Fitzgerald said she was unable to comment for privacy reasons, but did say at least one person had been admitted. It's not immediately clear if any additional people had been admitted to hospital.