10 per cent increase in N.L. income supplement and seniors benefit to begin July 5
Increase was announced in March
The 10 per cent increase in the income supplement and the seniors' benefit announced last March will begin on July 5, said the provincial government in a news release on Tuesday.
Individuals who receive the income supplement will now get up to $1,000 per year, while those who get the seniors' benefit will get up to $1,444 per year, according to the news release.
The change was announced in March as part of a series of measures aimed at the cost of living.
The provincial government says approximately 162,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents and families receive the income supplement, while more than 50,000 seniors receive the seniors' benefit.
Eligibility for the benefits is based on net family income from the previous year's tax return, and no application is required.
The Newfoundland and Labrador Health Accord, the 10-year plan for province's health-care system, recommended indexing the income supplement and senior's benefit to inflation, but it isn't clear if the provincial government plans to implement that recommendation.
- A previous version of this story said the provincial government announced that the income supplement and seniors' benefit were increasing by 10 per cent for the second time since March. In fact, the provincial government's statement involved when it is implementing a previously announced increase in the income supplement and seniors' benefit.Jun 28, 2022 5:02 PM NT
