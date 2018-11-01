Deer Lake's inclusion awareness cube a different take on community support

Deer Lake is taking rainbow crosswalks one step further with a new monument to show support and foster inclusion in the community.

As Mike Goosney, the town's deputy mayor, watched the debate over a rainbow crosswalk unfold in Springdale a few months ago, he decided his community should do something to show it's support for diversity.

"I think we need to make steps forward to try to make things better, and a place where nobody ever has to feel excluded," Goosney said.

The result is the inclusion cube, a scupture based on the famous toy the Rubik's cube with the idea of bringing people together to solve a kind of a puzzle.

Deputy Mayor Mike Goosney hopes other communities will take the time to think about how they can show support for inclusion in their towns.

"Hopefully this can be a strong message to let everybody know that they're welcome in our community," Goosney said.

Businesses and community organizations can purchase a square on the cube as a way to show that they support inclusion — and to offset the cost of the monument. The business or organization logo will then go on the cube.

Goosney told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning that the public response to the cube has been positive so far, noting he's not aware of any negative feedback.

"The social media world, I guess I've always found that's an outlet for noise and what not, but overall it's been positive feedback from what I hear so far," he said.

The unveiling of an inclusion cube in Deer Lake has only lead to positive feedback, according to Deputy Mayor Mike Goosney.

The cube isn't an attempt to one-up other communities, Goosney said. Rather, he hopes to encourage town councils across Newfoundland and Labrador to give some thought toward doing something similar to show their own support for diversity and awareness.

"I think this way it allows everybody to have a place and a space," he said.

"We're all aware that there are quite a few campaigns for recognition with a lot of organizations and groups, but the one thing here that we can do differently [is] a new type of way for making people feel included."

