Incident in Port au Bras ends, after RCMP warns residents to shelter in place

A situation in Port aux Bras on the Burin Peninsula was resolved shortly before 1 a.m. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A situation in Port au Bras involving police and a shelter in place warning ended shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, says the RCMP.

Police on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula asked residents of Port au Bras to stay in their homes as they dealt with a developing incident in the community.

Others were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

An RCMP spokesperson called the incident a "fluid situation" at the time.

As of 12:42 a.m., the RCMP said people in the area were free to resume normal activities and there was no threat to public safety.

No further details were provided.

The RCMP said there may be a continued police presence for a short period.