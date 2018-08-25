Woman dead after plunging from Cape Spear cliff

A 53-year-old woman is dead after a fall from a Cape Spear cliff Saturday morning.

She fell about 50 feet off a cliff to a rock ledge and then tumbled off the ledge another 100 feet, said Pat Power, a captain with the St. John's Fire Department.

Emergency crews got a call about the incident at about 6:00 a.m., according to a release sent by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

It took crews nearly four hours to retrieve the woman's body, Power said.

The woman and her sister were visiting the province from Chicago and were at Cape Spear to watch the sun rise, he said.

Unusual crowd

Pat Thompson said he was at Cape Spear to take some pictures, when a large number of people started to arrive at the popular spot.

At about 6:20 a.m., he said he packed up his camera and walked back to his car.

"But I did take a photo of all these people at the edge of the cliff because it was sort of stuck in my mind how close they all were to the cliff," he said.

Minutes later, as he was driving to another vantage point at Blackhead, he said emergency vehicles went racing past him, heading toward Cape Spear.

Thompson said he often heads to Cape Spear to take photos in the early morning light and that he was quite surprised to see so many people arrive so early in the morning.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Lisa Gushue and Sarah Smellie