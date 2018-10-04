Minnie Callan — killed in 1986 — and Victoria Head among women added to In Her Name list

When the names of Newfoundland and Labrador's missing and murdered women and girls are read at the annual In Her Name vigil tonight at Colonial House, there will be 20 new names on the list.

Jenny Wright heard On the Go's Ted Blades interview former RCMP officer Tom Gruchy about his book, The Murder of Minnie Callan, and pulled the car over to hear Callan's story. The book tells the true story of Callan, 60, who was killed in Norman's Cove in 1986 by a drunken man who was after someone else. She was beaten and tortured and thrown over a cliff.

To know that she won't be forgotten, that we will say her name through the vigil, it's very emotional. It's very powerful. - Jenny Wright

"It was very powerful. I pulled the car over to hear her story," said Wright, one of the organizers of the vigil, with Amelia Reimer.

"This is something that has happened to Amelia and I several times, where we're keeping this database of the murdered and missing women, but we've missed so many. So many of their stories are secret, are untold, that haven't been recorded," said Wright, the executive director of the St. John's Status of Women Council.

Jenny Wright, director of the province's Status of Women Council, says she's haunted by the names that get added to the list every year. (CBC)

Gruchy's interview on the subject was vivid, said Wright.

"To have another woman, to know that she's going to be recorded, and that she won't be forgotten, that we will say her name through the vigil, it's very emotional. It's very powerful," she said.

"There's a few women like that, that we add each year. Amelia and I often talk about being haunted by them, that their names stick with us. We can't let them go."

Suggested names researched

Every year after a vigil, she said, organizers are approached by people who let them know about other potential additions. They research the names, searching court documents and whatever records they can find, to learn the stories.

The list currently comprises 138 names of women, all of whom live in or are from Newfoundland and Labrador, said Reimer.

"If someone is from here we still claim them, no matter where they go. They're still Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, obviously, whether they were murdered in B.C. or Saskatchewan or the States or Germany," she said, adding that the majority of murders on the list occurred in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Many of the names on the list are more recent, Amelia Reimer of the St. John's Native Friendship Centre says, because there are better records and documentation. (CBC News)

"The majority of the cases are from the '80s to the present, because there are better records," said Reimer, the cultural support co-ordinator for the St. John's Native Friendship Centre.

The farther back a murder occurred, the harder it is to research. And, Wright noted, in many cases communities have kept deaths quiet.

"It's not spoken of, and we only hear a bit of a whisper, and then we'll grab that and try to interview or look for records," she said. "Many of … the murders of woman in the province historically are shrouded in superstition and in shame, and almost in some cases, 'Well, she deserved it anyways' and 'We won't speak of it, that's not how we want our community or our village, our harbour or outport remembered.' And so that's a real challenge sometimes for us."

Callan is one of 20 historical names who have been added to the list this year, along with one new case: that of Victoria Head, whose body was found off Mount Scio Road in St. John's in November 2017. Steve Bragg has been charged with first-degree murder.

The vigil will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. tonight in St. John's.

