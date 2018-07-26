Police hope vehicle and licence seizures will deter the worst speeders

At least seven drivers have had their vehicles seized since the provincial government introduced new penalties targeting the fastest drivers.

In early June, new legislation passed that automatically hands down a seven-day licence suspension and seizes a driver's vehicle for three days, on the spot, for anyone driving more than 50 km/h above the speed limit. In addition, the driver receives four demerit points and a minimum $520 fine for a first offence.

A driver near the Come By Chance refinery found that out the hard way when they were caught going 160 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP media relations officer Const. Garland told CBC's On The Go that there have been seven people who've had their vehicles and licences seized since the new rules went into effect.​

"We're certainly hoping that the enactment of this new legislation and the enforcement of this legislation is going to promote motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit," said Garland.

What if the leadfooted driver doesn't own the vehicle? Doesn't matter; it will still be seized, although the owner can apply for an early release.

Drivers aware they're speeding

The rules are designed to target the worst offenders. Garland said drivers don't accidentally drive that much over the speed limit.

"For the most part, people are very much aware that they're travelling excessive speeds. Once you're travelling excessively, you know that you're passing multiple vehicles," she said.

"It's not a matter of losing sight that you're travelling within 20 kilometres over the speed limit. A driver certainly would be aware at speeds in excess of 51 kilometres per hour above the posted limit that they are speeding."

She said the police expect enforcement of the rules to have a deterrent effect.

"I think people are going to have to have a look at the steep fines that are associated, as well as the demerit points it takes on the licence."