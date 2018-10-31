Officer hit by high driver in Humber Village, RCMP says

Police have laid charges against a man who the RCMP says was driving high when he struck and injured one of its officers.

The RCMP were making an arrest in Humber Village shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle drove by and narrowly missed striking a marked police car.

One of the officers was hit, however, and suffered a minor injury.

Police said the driver did not stop but was found a short time later.

The Deer Lake man, 18, has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle by a drug, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Police have not specified which drug it's alleged he was on at the time of the collision.

The man has been released from custody and is due back in court on Nov. 27.

