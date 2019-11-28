Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in allegedly impaired driving accident

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after being in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by an allegedly impaired driver.

The Bay St. George RCMP happened upon a single-vehicle accident moments after it occurred, while patrolling Abraham's Cove around 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle went off the roadway, leaving a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Lourdes, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Bay St. George detachment, where, police say, he blew twice the legal limit.

He was scheduled to appear in provincial court Thursday afternoon to face charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, resisting arrest and taking a motor vehicle without consent. He is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

